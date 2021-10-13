4-star WR to unofficially visit; has plans for official visit later

A 4-star receiver will make an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game on Saturday and plans to make a return trip for an official visit later in the year.

Samuel M’Bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Mississippi State, Arizona State and other programs.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network lists M’bake a 4-star recruit.

“I’ve seen him since his freshman year,” Lemming said. “Good-size wide receiver with pretty good speed, strong hands. Big-time physical receiver. Saw him down at IMG (Academy) in Florida and now he’s back in Georgia.”

M’bake has 11 catches for 215 yards and 1 touchdown in five games this season. He had 54 receptions for 473 yards and 5 touchdowns at Brookwood High School as a junior.

He has been selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8.

The Razorbacks have 18 commitments for the 20022 class.

Arkansas is expected to host several others for unofficial visits for football on Saturday and the men's basketball team's Red-White game Sunday.

Some names confirmed for Saturday:

Football:

'22 DB Jaylen Lewis - Haywood, Tenn.

'23 QB Vic Sutton - Madison (Miss.) Madison Central

'23 DL Trey Wilson - Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

'23 OL Joey Su’a - Bentonville

'24 QB Adrian Posse - Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace

Basketball:

'22 G Nick Smith Jr. - North Little Rock

'22 G Derrian Ford - Magnolia

'22 G Joseph Pinion - Morrilton

'23 F Rashaud Marshall - Blytheville

'24 SG Dallas Thomas - Little Rock Parkview

'24 G Annor Boateng - Little Rock Central

'24 G Jaye Nash - Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian