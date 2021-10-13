6A BOYS TENNIS: Nordin's singles run leads Fayetteville to title

BENTONVILLE -- Coming in as one of the lowest-seeded players in the Class 6A state tennis tournament, Fayetteville sophomore Jacob Nordin had no expectations and was just happy to be there.

After dispatching Little Rock Catholic's Isaiah Bordador, the 6A-Central top seed, in Monday's singles quarterfinal, Nordin had accomplished more than he expected. But his magical run didn't stop there, as he returned Tuesday to win his final two matches, including a stunning 7-5, 6-3 win in the championship final over 6A-West top seed and previously undefeated Carter Swope of Springdale Har-Ber.

Little Rock Central's senior duo of Stefan Tudoreanu and Alex Wells defeated the Bentonville team of Boyce Read and Santiago Aguirre 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to win the state doubles championship.

Nordin's victory helped Fayetteville to the boys team state championship.

"This is amazing. I'm sort of in shock," Nordin said. "This is something that I've always wanted to do, and where I've imagined myself, but it really feels good to actually be here.

"Carter had already beaten me twice this year, including in the conference tournament. And he is known as one of the top players in all of Northwest Arkansas, who just dominates, so it was a big deal to be able to take him down like that."

The first set went back and forth on serves until Nordin was able to hold serve, then break Swope's serve in the final game, to win by two.

"It was huge to get that first set, because we had a bunch of people watching and cheering," Nordin said. "I think I was able to put the pressure on him, which helped me take control."

Nordin used that momentum to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the final set.

"Then, when I went up 4-1, my confidence was really high," he said. "I just kept being aggressive until the final point."

Nordin said he picked up his first tennis racquet at age 9, then began playing competitively a year later. Now, standing 5-11, he has grown eight inches over the past two years, which has contributed to his success on the court.

"I've just been able to get a lot stronger, and the height has helped improve my serve," he said.

Fayetteville's rallying cry throughout the year has been an ode to Coach Darin Phelan's favorite pizza restaurant, and a unique motivating factor for Nordin and his teammates. After every service break of the opposing team, the Bulldogs player yells, "CiCi's Pizza!" which gets a three-clap response from the remainder of the team. It was heard frequently Tuesday.

"It's just another thing to throw the other team off, and Coach loves it," Nordin said.

Now in his 14th season as the Bulldogs' coach, this is Phelan's first team championship for boys, to go with two previous girls championships.

"This was amazing, because we had doubles teams and singles players, and we needed them all to win points for us to win the team title," Phelan said. "We knew that Jacob had to win today for us to have a chance. So, this was pretty awesome.

"Jacob just brought the right game at the right time, and that's what he had to do. We knew, against Carter, he would have to play near flawless, and that's what he did."

Tudoreanu and Wells' doubles championship not only earned them state titles, but also helped Central take second in the team scores.

"It feels good. What else can you say? It's the state championship," Tudoreanu said. "It was tough, because they were going at us. The crowd was saying our names and insulting us, so we just had to keep playing hard to shut them up."

They also came up with a creative solution.

"They are the Tigers, too, so when the crowd would say, 'Go Tigers,' we just acted like they were cheering for us," Wells added with a grin.

Central kept the ball in play during the first set, putting pressure on the Bentonville team to make some difficult return shots. Bentonville then evened things at one-set each, before jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the third set.

"I honestly thought we had already lost by then, so we didn't have anything else to lose at that point," Tudoreanu said. "And I think that just allowed us to relax more and start making the shots we had to make."

Central won the next four games to take a 5-4 lead, before Bentonville tied it at 5-5. Tudoreanu and Wells then broke Bentonville's serve and held their own to claim the win.

"Oh, I'm so proud of these guys," Central Coach Jay Heflin said. "They are both seniors and they have battled along this journey so hard in all four years of their high school careers. So to culminate their senior years with a state championship is really special. They earned it."