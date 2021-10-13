Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man, 22, arrested in Iowa killing, police say

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:34 a.m.
Police tape

UNION, Iowa — A 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, police said, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.

Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said, and investigators determined he had been killed.

Deputies with the Hardin County sheriff's office soon arrested Osborn Gavel, 22, of Baxter on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials said Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece's home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT