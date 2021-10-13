DEAR HELOISE: I never throw away the ends of a loaf of bread. Instead, I freeze them until I have enough to make bread pudding. Sometimes I'll add a little butterscotch liqueur at the end to spice up the flavor.

-- Grace T., Fostoria, Ohio

DEAR READER: I love bread pudding with a little maple syrup on the top. It's one dessert that can be made with several variations.

DEAR HELOISE: My grandkids love ice cream, so I usually keep some cones and ice cream on hand for when they visit. Unfortunately, they never seem to finish the cone until it's leaking at the bottom.

The next thing I know, I'm washing everyone's shirt. Finally, I started to place miniature marshmallows in the bottom of the cones, and no more leaky ice-cream cones!

-- Colleen F., Bainbridge, Ga.

DEAR READER: Here is a "Tasty Tidbit"! Do you know how many small marshmallows equal one large one? Did you guess five or maybe seven? Actually, it takes 10 small ones to equal one large marshmallow.

DEAR HELOISE: You had a recipe for cheddar cheese soup that I really liked, but now I need the recipe. I'd ask my ex, but I'd rather not have to bother her. So, would you reprint it for me so I can make it myself?

-- Chuck N., Laramie, Wyo.

DEAR READER: Here is the recipe you've requested.

Heloise's Cheddar Cheese Soup

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 small zucchini, halved and sliced

2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

1 celery stalk, sliced

1 cup Portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 onion, halved and sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 ½ cups beef broth

1 ½ cups tomato juice

1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced

½ cup dry red wine

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a stock pot, add the first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle top of each serving with cheddar cheese.

With cooler weather just around the corner, you'll be glad you have easy-to-make soups handy and at your fingertips. The nice thing about soup is that besides serving it in a bowl, you can also serve it in a large mug while you watch one of your favorite TV shows.

DEAR HELOISE: I used to have a problem with my raisins sinking to the bottom of my loaves or cakes. Finally, a friend told me to dust the raisins with whatever flour I was using in my recipe, and sure enough, no more sinking raisins. It makes for a nicer dessert when the raisins are spread out through the loaf.

-- Esther A., Perry Hall, Md.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com