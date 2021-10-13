Happy birthday (Oct. 13): Swiftly organize your priorities; the universe will meet your order. You've put yourself too low on the list before — a mistake not to repeat. The blossom shower of bounty over you will make many lives beautiful. A mentor will help you develop the plan. You'll find your confidence along the way as you take action.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no benefit to giving too much, especially if you're giving it to the wrong people. Give to those who both need and appreciate the offering, and do so in an amount they can handle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider the reasons you think of someone in such a warm and friendly light. These same qualities are within you. Today, you will walk this world in the lovely soft glow they radiate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll notice differences that others do not and you'll make distinctions between things such as power and leadership, taste and money, and beauty and conformity. Use these insights to forward an agenda of kindness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's true that the high-flying bird has the best view of everything, but the subtle songs will not be heard at lofty altitudes. Like the bird, send yourself up for the broad view, but do all your singing on ground level.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are connected to people who have and to people who need. You will make yourself into a conduit and distribute the resources. This you will do without effort, loss or gain. You'll simply open and direct yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're mixed up in your own business; what a wonderful place to be! You'll handle what's yours and it will feel good to be in control. If you do not feel in control, maybe it's not yours to handle after all. Simply give it back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The aesthetics usually matter to you, and today, they'll matter even more. Be strategic in your placement of beautiful things and in your embodiment of beauty. Surprise is an essential element.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Getting more sleep is one of the most effective steps to becoming healthier — and it's free. With your busy life, it will require some planning, though, and a mild restructuring of your priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You would rather be powerful than famous. You aspire to be like those who hold high positions and yet still work humbly on the ground level. They are among the most powerful forces of good in the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep thinking about that rush of feeling you'll get when you arrive at your destination. Whether it's pride, accomplishment or simply relief, hook your heartstrings to it and let it pull you forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may not realize it, but your kindness and keen social instinct builds something for others — a sense of belonging, comfort and kinship. It's worth every bit of effort you put into it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If forgiveness is hard for you, consider it optional. You don't have to rehash the past to start new. You can accept the way it is now and build from here in any direction. This is a new day.

MOON OF INTELLECT

No one likes a know-it-all, especially one constantly drawing attention to their vast knowledge by talking endlessly about it. The intelligence that shows up in the form of curiosity is far more compelling than what is displayed in feats of memorization. The moon’s move to Aquarius encourages applying our minds to what helps humanity.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON

GHOSTS: Ghosts are, by definition, among the busiest beings in the Halloween pantheon as their very purpose for existing hinges on unfinished business. Yet so many of them seem ineffective, confused and generally prone to misplacing their efforts. Ghosts are known to startle all the wrong people, stick around long after their era and wreak a baffling sort of havoc that seldom inspires action in any meaningful direction.

Perhaps the biggest problem with ghosts is that they lack agency. For the most part, they are terrible at handling objects, and when they do manage to knock a book from the shelf or a picture from the wall, the effect can easily be written off as the work of animals, earthquakes or forgetful humans.

As metaphors, ghosts represent regret, a lack of belonging and a general state of being stuck. What ghosts can teach us is that when we feel confused, powerless and stuck, what will often help is to be seen by other people. Make some noise, rattle some chains and ask for help. Keep trying to be understood because your release may just come in the form of someone simply telling you it’s OK to let go.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Sacha Baron Cohen is the mastermind behind such comic characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Bruno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen. The artistic Libra uses comedy for more than laughs, simultaneously pointing out societal problems and performing feats of political activism with his entertainment creations. Natal Mars in revolutionary Aquarius — the sign of humanity, technology and the future — suggests a lifelong quest for change.