• Queen Elizabeth II, 95, used a cane for support for the first time during a public event when she was handed a walking stick to enter Westminster Abbey on Tuesday for a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

• Scott Murdoch, a Colorado wildlife officer, estimated that a 4½-year-old bull elk shed about 35 pounds when officers tranquilized it and cut away a car tire that had been around its neck for at least two years as it roamed in the vicinity of Pine Junction.

• Julia Sleegers, an 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days when she got separated from her family during a hike in a forested area in Bavaria, was found alive and was treated for hypothermia after a search involving hundreds of people, police said.

• Christopher Rapp, 30, of Shreveport, who admitted beating his estranged wife while their three children hid in a closet from where the couple's 10-year-old son called police, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• Tristan Barrett, 24, of Opelika, Ala., faces kidnapping, robbery and driving under the influence charges after being accused of forcing a woman out of her car and driving off with her two young children, who were found safe when officers stopped the car a few minutes later.

• Pria Patel, a veterinarian at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts, said the center is monitoring a rare, two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle that is alive and kicking -- with all six of its legs and two stomachs feeding both sides of its body -- after hatching two weeks ago.

• Jim Beck, 60, Georgia's former insurance commissioner, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, convicted of defrauding the Georgia Underwriting Association of $2.5 million and was lambasted by a federal judge for treating his former employer "as his personal piggy bank."

• Nikki Haley, 49, the former U.N. ambassador and Republican governor of South Carolina, has accepted a lifetime appointment to the board of trustees of Clemson University, where she graduated in 1994 with an accounting degree.

• Pedro Pierluisi, the governor of Puerto Rico, is lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, while other restrictions, including an indoor mask requirement, remain in place.