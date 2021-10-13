Mastiffs roll, take both team crowns

Haas Hall-Fayetteville claimed a top spot overall in both the boys and girls division at the Class 3A state tennis tournament Tuesday at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

The Mastiffs took home a co-state boys title with Episcopal Collegiate, as both programs finished with 9 points, and they took sole possession of the girls state title with 12 points.

Despite Haas Hall-Fayetteville and Episcopal Collegiate both taking home top overall awards, both schools only had one first-place finish in either doubles or singles. Players from LISA Academy West and Piggott also took home first-place awards and in total players from eight programs made it as far as the semifinals.

BOYS SINGLES

Episcopal Collegiate junior Keeton Dassinger took home his third singles state title in three years with a defeat of Haas Hall-Fayetteville's Savan Cashman 6-1, 6-3.

"He's just extremely talented," Episcopal Colleggiate Coach Brandon Friedel said. "He can cover the court. He can hit it strong and kind of make up his shots, has got a big, powerful serve. He just knows how to get the job done."

Dassinger was 9-1 in match play this season, with his lone loss coming to the No. 1 seed at the Class 4A state tournament, Pulaski Academy's Noah Becker.

GIRLS SINGLES

In a match that lasted three sets, Haas Hall-Fayetteville junior Leena Cashman defeated teammate and former doubles partner Naya Kessman 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

Cashman said Kessman is "her closest friend," and that the two have been playing together since they were 8 years old. Despite a state title being on the line Tuesday, Cashman said the nerves ahead of the match weren't all that wracking.

"Normally, when we play, it's USTA rules, so you have like, advancing further to the tournament and UTR [Universal Tennis Rating] on the line, but since state doesn't count for UTR, it just sort of took away like the two biggest pressure factors."

Both players came out a lot looser, Cashman said, and despite Kessman taking a 6-2 victory in the first set, Cashman was able to get ahead and fend off two comeback bids from her friend in the final set.

BOYS DOUBLES

After splitting their first two sets with Haas Hall-Fayetteville's Michael Ofodile and Lucas Holloway, the Piggott duo of Brandon Palmer and Shawn-Hudson Seegraves rallied and won their first-ever state title. Palmer and Seegraves won with scores of 7-5, 1-6 and 6-1 for a commanding win in the final set.

The scene after the match was also an emotional one as Coach Paul Seegraves and Emilee Seegraves, Shawn-Hudson's father and sister, shared a group hug on the court after the clinching point.

"We worked for this their whole lives," Paul Seegraves said. "I'm very proud of them, that's what runs through my mind. I remember when they was little kids and growing up, and this is what you play for, a state championship."

While Paul Seegraves said he's worked with both his son and Palmer since they were about 6 years old.

"I've had some good kids over the years that've been able to make it to the Overall meet by getting to championship matches, but this is very special and it's even more special because it's my son," Paul Seegraves said.

GIRLS DOUBLES

For the second time in their high school careers, fraternal twins and LISA Academy West doubles partners Brianna and Barbara Phillips walked away with a state title, beating Episcopal Collegiate's Samantha De Luca and Taylor Lee 6-2, 6-0.

According to LISA West Coach Haeleigh Sparks, both of the Phillips sisters went undefeated in singles and doubles play this season.

"Practice is never boring," Sparks said of the Phillips siblings. "They have that kind of banter, back-and-forth. They keep each other accountable, which is awesome."

Since the age of 7, Brianna and Barbara have played together, and both are hoping to play at the next level as well, as they've been in discussion with schools like Tuskegee University to continue their tennis careers, among others.