Oklahoma physician arrested on murder charge in Chicot County

An Oklahoma physician was arrested in the killing of an Oklahoma woman near Lake Village on Monday night, Arkansas State Police said.

Chicot County deputies responded to the report of a woman in need of medical assistance Monday afternoon, according to a police news release.

Deputies found Moria Kinsey, 37, of Tahlequah lying outside a vehicle parked along U.S. 65, about 2 miles north of Lake Village, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died, according to the release.

State police did not release the nature of the woman's injuries.

Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, was found near the vehicle and arrested by special agents, the release states. He was booked into the Chicot County jail on a first-degree murder charge, state police said.

Police examined the vehicle Tait and Kinsey had been traveling in and found evidence of a physical altercation, according to authorities.

Kinsey's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the cause and manner of death will be determined.