One Direction alumnus Harry Styles sets Nov. 24 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, a member of the boy band One Direction who is now pursuing a solo career, performs hits from his double-platinum album “Fine Line” on his his “Love on Tour 2021” tour, coming 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $39.50-$169.50 (plus service charges) — go on sale at noon Oct. 21 at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com. There is an four-ticket limit per household. Prices are subject to change

All concertgoers must show proof of covid-19 vaccination or of a negative covid-19 test within 48 hours of show date and will be required to wear a mask.

Styles has also appeared in television and film, including the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” and the feature film “Dunkirk.”