Gunshot victim transported from Hot Springs high school campus; state police investigating

State police responded to Lakeside High School Tuesday night to assist with a gunshot victim, Hot Springs police said.

Officers responded at 8:01 p.m. to the high school, 2871 Malvern Ave., in reference to an ambulance assist, according to a news release from Hot Springs police.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with paramedics and a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The release from Hot Springs police did not indicate why the wounded man was on school grounds.

Arthur Estralla, 49, of Hot Springs died at the local hospital, state police said in a separate release.

State police said the shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. at 3260 Arkansas 171.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.