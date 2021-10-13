Super Quiz: Four-Letter "oo" Words

The kitchen is the appropriate -------- in which to ----------.
I would describe the -------- served at the diner as quite --------.
You have to lift the -------- in order to open the --------.
You would be a -------- to pay that much for the rare ----------.
It was the chimney that caused all the -------- to be on the --------.
The injured -------- was kept in a wire -------- during its treatment.
A special -------- is needed in order to process the sheep's --------.
The -------- man fell to his --------.
I am not in a -------- to tolerate the antics of that --------.
ANSWERS:
Room, cook
Food, good
Hook, door
Fool, book
Soot, roof
Coon or loon, coop
Tool, wool
Poor, doom
Mood, boob or goof