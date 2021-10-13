Sections
Super Quiz: Four-Letter "oo" Words

Today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. The kitchen is the appropriate -------- in which to ----------.

  2. I would describe the -------- served at the diner as quite --------.

  3. You have to lift the -------- in order to open the --------.

  4. You would be a -------- to pay that much for the rare ----------.

  5. It was the chimney that caused all the -------- to be on the --------.

  6. The injured -------- was kept in a wire -------- during its treatment.

  7. A special -------- is needed in order to process the sheep's --------.

  8. The -------- man fell to his --------.

  9. I am not in a -------- to tolerate the antics of that --------.

ANSWERS:

  1. Room, cook

  2. Food, good

  3. Hook, door

  4. Fool, book

  5. Soot, roof

  6. Coon or loon, coop

  7. Tool, wool

  8. Poor, doom

  9. Mood, boob or goof

