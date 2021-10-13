UAM's Sturaro wins Preview tournament

HOT SPRINGS – Chiara Sturaro did not let the windy conditions disrupt her play on the course Monday as she executed her iron shots and putts to perfection to win the individual medal at the NCAA Division II Central Region Preview at Hot Springs Country Club.

Sturaro helped lead the UAM women's golf team to a fifth-place finish as the Cotton Blossoms put together a strong final round.

Sturaro fired a final-round 72 to force a playoff hole against Arkansas Tech University's Jacqueline Klemm. Sturaro then kept her composure and came out victorious.

Worawalan Siwaiyapram and Gabriela Maldonado continued their consistent play, each firing a final-round 76 to finish in a tie for 18th.

Shehna Akbary finished three strokes better than her first 18 holes to record a two-day total of 157, while Kensley Miller turned her scorecard in with a final-round 83.

University of Central Missouri won with a two-day team score of 17-over 593, while Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State University, University of Central Oklahoma and UAM rounded out the top five on the leaderboard.

The Blossoms will head to the Ranger Fall Invite on Oct. 18-19 in Alva, Okla.