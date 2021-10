Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide his weekly media update at 1:30 p.m.

Hutchinson will discuss the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas, as well as other "topics of the day," according to a news release by the governor's office.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMysBu7B_SA]