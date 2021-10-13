Youth charged in rape of 12-year-old

A 16-year-old will be charged as an adult in the rape of a 12-year-old girl who is now pregnant, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police arrested Brayan Toro Madrid, who during an interview Monday admitted to having sex with the girl four times, the report states.

On Sept. 29, during a forensic interview, the girl said she had consensual sex with Toro Madrid and knew she was pregnant, according to the report.

Toro Madrid, who had a Minnesota address on record, said she told him about the pregnancy and that they had sex at his previous residence in North Little Rock, the report said.

LR man arrested on several drug counts

A traffic stop for expired tags led to Little Rock police arresting a man accused of trafficking fentanyl Monday afternoon on Stanley Drive, according to an arrest report.

Lavontae Mackintrush, 28, of Little Rock was arrested around 3 p.m. in connection with trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose of delivery, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, and fleeing.

When officers pulled him over, they found that Mackintrush had an expired driver's license and was on parole with a search waiver on file, according to the arrest report. They found fentanyl, marijuana, other narcotics and a digital scale in the vehicle, the report said.

Mackintrush attempted to run from police but was arrested, according to reports. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.