1 injured in shooting at donut shop across from North Little Rock High School, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:45 p.m.
North Little Rock Police Department officers investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon at Paul’s Donuts next to North Little Rock High School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A shooting at a North Little Rock donut shop Thursday afternoon left one person injured, North Little Rock police said.

The shooting occurred at Paul’s Donuts, 2127 Main Street in North Little Rock, according to Sergeant Carmen Helton.

One male was shot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Helton said.

His age was not immediately known, police said.

North Little Rock High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday as a precaution, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

