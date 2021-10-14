3 shot, wounded in Trumann, police say

A shooting in Trumann early Thursday left two people critically injured and another person wounded but in stable condition, authorities said.

Officers received a call about a man lying in the roadway near Arkansas 463 and Main Street just before 4:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Trumann police.

Upon arrival, police found that two males and a female had been shot, authorities said. The post doesn’t name the victims or provide their ages.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and were transported by helicopter for treatment, police said. According to authorities, the third person was taken by ambulance and was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the post.