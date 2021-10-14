Police beat: 2 men face charges in store robberies

2 men face charges in store robberies

Little Rock police Tuesday evening arrested two men who are being charged in a trio of aggravated robberies of Game Exchange stores in early October, according to a police report.

Ronald Jones, 19, and Bishop Johnson, 20, were arrested around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after the aggravated robbery of the Game Exchange at 301 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock, the report states.

Both men were accused in an aggravated robbery at the same store Oct. 4 and one at the Game Exchange on South University Avenue on Saturday, the report said.

Both were charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and theft of property.

Possession of guns, drugs cited in arrest

Little Rock police Wednesday morning arrested a man in connection with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as guns, according to a police report.

After executing a search warrant, police arrested Richard Rodriguez, 35, in the illegal possession of two firearms, about half a pound of fentanyl and 2 pounds of meth alongside various paraphernalia, the report states. Rodriguez faces six felony charges, all drug and firearms counts.