LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Andy Frasco & The U.N. return to LR for a romp at Rev Room

Andy Frasco & The U.N., along with opening act Nick Gerlach's Cult Conference, performs at 8:45 p.m. Friday ($20 advance, $25 day of show); and Joyous Wolf, along with opening act Luke Shoemaker, performs at 8:15 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $12 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

For fans of Frasco and the band in Arkansas, this show marks the first in at least two years. The California guys found much success through touring with hundreds of shows a year all over the map. Frasco and friends are kicking off the tour today in New Orleans at the House of Blues before making the hourslong trek to Little Rock for Friday's show. The tour stops Saturday at 7 p.m. at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

◼️ Mikaela Davis performs at 8 p.m. today ($10 advance, $12 day of show); Emily Wolfe performs at 8:45 p.m. Friday ($15 standing room only; see separate story on our site); Benjamin Del Shreve performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and The Brook & The Bluff, along with opening act Sawyer, performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($15 standing room only) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Cory Branan performs at 8 p.m. today ($12); Bonnie Montgomery, along with opening act Sophia Johnson, performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); The B.L.A.S.T. record release party will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); John Calvin Abney performs at 7 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Monk Is King and Factory perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Chad Marshall Band performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Saffron will host a CD release party ("Behind the Wheel") at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Dazz & Brie perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock.

◼️ Portrayal of Guilt performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Moonshine Mafia performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Jet 420 performs at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Jake Peterson Duo performs at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ A Community Drum Circle will be held, with all ages welcome, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bernice Garden, Main St., Little Rock, (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org.

◼️ Maximum Overdrive performs at 8 pm. Friday and Mister Lucky performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today and DJ BBox performs from 8-11 p.m. Friday and DJ King Akeem performs from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

ARKADELPHIA

The Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts, featuring music, art and food, will be held from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday near Eighth and Main streets, Arkadelphia. The music schedule for Friday: Bree Ogden, 5-6:30 p.m.; The Irie Lions, 7-8:30 p.m. and The Rodney Block Collective, from 9-10:30 p.m. Saturday's schedule: Blake Morris, 2-3:30 p.m.; Lil' Skinny Band, 3-4 p.m.; Cliff & Susan, 5-6:30 p.m.; Blane Howard, 7-8:30 p.m. and Dazz & Brie, 9-10:30 p.m. Admission is free. More information at arkadelphiafestivalofthearts.org.

BEE BRANCH

Mister Lucky performs from 6-10 p.m. Friday at The Farm (Rabbit Ridge Farms), 484 Rabbit Ridge Road, Bee Branch. (501) 335-7777.

BEEBE

Boots Bailey & The Boys performs at noon Saturday at the third annual Fallin' Blackbird Festival, 102 N. Main St., Beebe.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656.

CADDO VALLEY

Mark Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Silverado's Bar & Grill, 295 Malvern Road (U.S. 67), Caddo Valley. (870) 260-1349.

CAMDEN

Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Brian Ramsey performs at 7 p.m. today; JimBob performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway, (501) 504-6894; hatchethousebbque.com.

◼️ Tyler Kinch performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Jon R@ndom performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Thorn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Ed Bowman performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Maximum Overdrive performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

DARDANELLE

Tragikly White performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458.

EL DORADO

Tommy Luke performs at 7 p.m. today at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 904-0997; mulekickatmad.com.

FORT SMITH

John Fullbright and the Tulsa Revue (Jacob Tovar, Paul Benjamin & Jesse Aycock) performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($25) and Reverend Horton Heat, along with opening act The Boss Tweeds, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Majestic Theater, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $20. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HELENA

Grammy-winner Sheena Easton performs a free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lily Peter Auditorium in the Fine Arts Center at Phillips Community College, 100 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena. Get free tickets at warfieldconcerts.com. Easton has sold over 20 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts.

HOT SPRINGS

Local deejays DJ Driptofunk, Lt. Dan and others perform electronic dance music at 6 p.m. Saturday at Adair Park, 351 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today; Midnight South performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar atop the Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 321-0001; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 525-9797; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 623-7771.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue performs from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Joey Barrett performs at 7 p.m. Friday and The Intruders performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MALVERN

Sometimes Sideways performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Trail Ride at Whiskey Ridge, 26260 Arkansas 84, Malvern. (501) 304-3089; whiskeyridgeranch.net.

MORRILTON

Drytown performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton; (501) 354-8937; tinyurl.com/55bd6hba. Admission is $5.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The Stringband Music & Arts Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Ozark Highlands Theater at the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Friday's lineup will feature Taller Than You from 6-6:30 p.m.; Eden & Lukas Pool from 6:45-7:30 p.m.; The Creek Rocks from 7:45-8:15 p.m. and The Tillers from 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday's lineup will feature Whoa Mule! from 1-1:30 p.m.; Grace Stormont from 1:45-2:30 p.m.; Hogslop String Band from 2:45-4:15 p.m.; Taller Than You from 4:30-5:15; The Creek Rocks from 7:15-8:15 p.m.; and Hogslop String Band from 8:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 for both days, or $25 Friday only or $35 Saturday only; on ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com.

TICKETS

Reba McEntire will perform Feb. 5 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $150, $200 and $225, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ For King & Country will perform at 7 p.m. May 21 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers and tickets, from $29.50 to $150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; a four-pack of lawn tickets is available for $22.50 each, at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.