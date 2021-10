Texarkana, 1911: The Texarkana Casket Company was founded in 1903 by Romanian immigrant Leo Krouse, and located so as to draw materials from the piney woods of east Texas. The factory could produce some 40,000 caskets a year in factory buildings spanning 300,000 square feet. By the 1930s the factory had branched into making cedar chests, bedroom furniture and windows. The business closed down around 1970.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203