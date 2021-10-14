Arkansas State Fair returns Friday — and so does the food

The Arkansas State Fair has only been canceled three times in its 81 years, a spokesperson for the fair said during a media luncheon Thursday. Twice during World War II and once for the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Beginning Friday through Oct. 24, the fair is back. The media was invited to a luncheon at the Big Show Diner Thursday to test out food offerings.

This year the fair features over 52 food vendors.

Some of the more unique options offered include: ‘special bug pizza,' where you can choose between a meal worm, cricket, or scorpion as a topping, or one of each.

[RELATED: Your guide to 10 days of fun at the Arkansas State Fair » arkansasonline.com/1014fairguide ]

Funnel cakes were used as buns for burgers, deep fried lasagna, deep fried caramel apples with a side of caramel dipping sauce, fried mac and cheese balls with cajun tartar sauce, fried brownie with a side of ice cream.

New this year is a vendor serving just bacon-themed items: bacon nachos, bacon wrapped chicken, bacon wrapped jalapenos, bacon fries, and more simply, bacon on a stick, among other offerings.

According to the state fair website, the fair will feature over 50 rides, livestock, pageants and talent contests, as well as musical entertainment.

Tickets cost $6 for children ages 6-12 and seniors and $12 for adults. All day ride bands can be purchased for $35.

For more information about the fair, visit arkansasstatefair.com/.

[FAIR FOOD: Poll not appearing above? Click here » arkansasonline.com/fairfood21/]