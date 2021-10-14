Baltimore can’t bar far-right group’s rally, judge rules

Baltimore officials can’t bar a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a prayer rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops meeting, a federal judge has ruled, saying the First Amendment right to free speech is “at the heart of this case.” U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander ruled late Tuesday that St. Michael’s Media Inc., also known as Church Militant, is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it on the basis of its political views and violated its free speech rights.

The judge’s order says city officials can’t prohibit the pavilion’s manager from contracting with Michigan-based St. Michael’s Media to use the venue for a rally and conference it plans to hold Nov. 16.

But the judge refused to set any court-ordered contractual terms for a rally.

St. Michael’s sued the city, its mayor and City Solicitor James Shea last month. The far-right outlet says it publishes news stories on its website about the Catholic Church and often criticizes church leadership.

An advertisement for the planned rally has touted speeches by former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos.