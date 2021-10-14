Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Pine Bluff intersection

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon following a collision with an SUV at a Pine Bluff intersection, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Apple Street, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The SUV was traveling west on 28th Avenue, then turned onto Apple Street. The motorcycle was traveling east on 28th Avenue when the wreck happened, police said.

The SUV's driver, who was issued a citation for failing to yield on a left turn, remained at the intersection and was cooperating with the investigation, police said. No criminal charges had been filed at the time of the release.

Police said they will not release the name of the victim until their next of kin can be notified.