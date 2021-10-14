Events to celebrate Halloween 2021 in Arkansas

It’s the spookiest time of year, and there is no shortage of events and festivals to celebrate Halloween. Here are just some of the options in Little Rock and beyond.

Halloween movies in the Main Street Pocket Park, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 28 at 711 Main St., Little Rock. Hocus Pocus on Oct. 14 and an Arkansas Cinema Society choice on Oct. 28. Stone’s Throw to provide draft beer, and no coolers permitted. Free. https://www.rivermarket.info/events/river-market-events/2021/10/15/default-calendar/downtown-little-rock-partnership-presents-free-halloween-movies-in-the-main-street-pocket-park

Howl-o-Ween Parties in the Plaza, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30 at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive Little Rock. Visitors can come in costume, dance, feed animals and enjoy live music. https://www.littlerockzoo.com/events/howl-o-ween-parties-in-the-plaza/

Festival of Darkness: Nighty Night 2021 Release Party, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lost Forty Brewing, 501 Bird St., Little Rock. Beer festival among hundreds of costumed zombies, plus live music, magicians, video installations, food trucks, games, and more. $30 general admission. https://www.thefestivalofdarkness.com/

Howl-O-Ween Pawty, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23 at Bark Bar, 1201 S Spring St., Little Rock. Costume contest for humans and dogs, plus scary movies and spooky specials. Entry is $5 for each dog and each human. https://barkbar.com/products/howl-oween-pawty

Science After Dark: Thrills, Chills and Scary Reels, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Those 21 and older can explore the museum while enjoying food or brews from Stone’s Throw. Admission is $5. https://museumofdiscovery.org/event/oct2021/

House of Villains, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. The Foundation of Arts’ walk-through haunted house “full of fun kooky, spooky villains.” Time slots can be reserved ahead, though walk-ups are welcome (first come, first served). Tickets: $12. (870) 935-2726, foajonesboro.org

“You Have the Right to Remain Dead,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 2 p.m., Oct. 31 in the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Audience participation murder mystery-comedy by Pat Cook. Dress up for Friday-Saturday costume contests. Tickets are $18 for nonmembers, $13 for center members and senior citizens, $10 for students. (870) 536-3375. https://www.asc701.org/whatsnewatascblog/2021/you-have-the-right-to-remain-dead

City Hallow, 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sherwood City Hall complex, 2199 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Floating pumpkin patch, screening of the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Area businesses can set up booths to provide candy and/or carnival games for trick-or-treaters. Free. (501) 413-8030. https://www.facebook.com/events/270630441585019/

Fright Night in Argenta, 7:30-10:30 p.m., October 30 at Argenta Plaza, 510 North Main St., North Little Rock. Fundraiser supporting Argenta Arts District, featuring a DJ and costume contest. Individual tickets $50. https://www.argentaartsdistrict.org/fright-night-in-argenta

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Screening of the movie with props and costume contest. Tickets start at $10.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-costume-contest-tickets-186977784587

Halloween Drag Brunch, 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at The Fold: Botanas and Bar, 3501 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Three-course brunch served family style, alcohol not included. Tickets start at $110 for a table for two. https://centralarkansastickets.com/events/halloween-drag-brunch-10-31-2021