Forecasters: Flash flooding possible, more storms likely for Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents should watch for flooding potential through this evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch in effect through 7 p.m. that covers Benton, Washington, Carroll, Madison, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian counties.

Thunderstorms are likely after midnight and Friday morning, though storms in the region are not expected to be severe, according to the weather service's website.

Rainfall is forecast to end during the day on Friday.