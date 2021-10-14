Get to know: 2023 target Mikal Harrison-Pilot

ESPN 4-star junior athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot can play multiple positions on the next level but the Hogs hope he plays receiver in Fayetteville.
Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Miami and numerous other programs.
ESPN also rates him the No. 12 athlete and No. 103 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.
He visited Fayetteville in June and for the Texas game on Sept. 11.
Nickname: Kel
City/school: Temple, Texas
Bench press: 225
Squat: 425
Coach Kenny Guiton is: Fun and a great outstanding coach
Number of years playing football: 10
Favorite thing about playing WR: Blocking and catching touchdowns
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball
I'm happiest when I: Play football
My mom is always on me to do: Take out the trash
Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton
Favorite music: Chief Keef
Must watch TV: Family Guy
How would you spend a million dollars: Investing in business
What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
My two pet peeves are: Smacking and being loud
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
My hidden talent is: Percussion band
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Hat Creek has amazing burgers
I will never ever eat: Seafood
Favorite junk food: Twix
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Cookies
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Shrimp
My dream date is: Kylie Jenner
I’m terrified of: Heights
Hobbies: Play games , watch tv
The one thing I could not live without is: Football
Role model and why: LeBron James so inspirational
Three words to describe me: Funny, quiet , and outgoing
People would be surprised that I: Can play baseball