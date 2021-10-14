Get to know: 2023 target Mikal Harrison-Pilot

ESPN 4-star junior athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot can play multiple positions on the next level but the Hogs hope he plays receiver in Fayetteville.

Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Miami and numerous other programs.

ESPN also rates him the No. 12 athlete and No. 103 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

He visited Fayetteville in June and for the Texas game on Sept. 11.

Nickname: Kel

City/school: Temple, Texas

Bench press: 225

Squat: 425

Coach Kenny Guiton is: Fun and a great outstanding coach

Number of years playing football: 10

Favorite thing about playing WR: Blocking and catching touchdowns

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball

I'm happiest when I: Play football

My mom is always on me to do: Take out the trash

Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton

Favorite music: Chief Keef

Must watch TV: Family Guy

How would you spend a million dollars: Investing in business

What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: Smacking and being loud

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: Percussion band

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Hat Creek has amazing burgers

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite junk food: Twix

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Shrimp

My dream date is: Kylie Jenner

I’m terrified of: Heights

Hobbies: Play games , watch tv

The one thing I could not live without is: Football

Role model and why: LeBron James so inspirational

Three words to describe me: Funny, quiet , and outgoing

People would be surprised that I: Can play baseball