Getting it straight

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District was scheduled to discuss continuing a face covering mandate at its Tuesday meeting. The date for the School Board discussion was inaccurate in an article Tuesday about the covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 39 active cases in the district Monday, up from 37 cases last Thursday. That information was imprecisely reported Tuesday.

