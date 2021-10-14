Getting it straight

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District was scheduled to discuss continuing a face covering mandate at its Tuesday meeting. The date for the School Board discussion was inaccurate in an article Tuesday about the covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 39 active cases in the district Monday, up from 37 cases last Thursday. That information was imprecisely reported Tuesday.
Getting it straightToday at 3:24 a.m.
