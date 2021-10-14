Friday's games
7A-Central
Little Rock Southwest at Bryant
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock
7A-West
Bentonville at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale
6A-East
Marion at El Dorado
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Searcy at Pine Bluff
Sheridan at Sylvan Hills
6A-West
Van Buren at Little Rock Parkview
Benton at Mountain Home
Greenwood at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs
5A-Central
Jacksonville at Beebe
Pulaski Academy at Maumelle
White Hall at Watson Chapel
5A-East
Greene County Tech at Nettleton
Forrest City at Paragould
Brookland at Valley View
Wynne at Batesville
5A-South
Camden Fairview at De Queen
Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs at Magnolia
5A-West
Farmington at Clarksville
Pea Ridge at Greenbrier
Alma at Morrilton
Harrison at Vilonia
4A-1
Green Forest at Elkins
Shiloh Christian at Gentry
Berryville at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Huntsville
4A-2
Heber Springs at Bald Knob
Southside Batesville at Central Arkansas Christian
Lonoke at Mills
Clinton at Stuttgart
4A-3
Blytheville at Gosnell
Rivercrest at Highland
Cave City at Jonesboro Westside
Pocahontas at Trumann
4A-4
Dover at Lamar
Mena at Ozark
Waldron at Pottsville
4A-7
Bauxite at Fountain Lake
Arkadelphia at Benton Harmony Grove
Joe T. Robinson at Malvern
Ashdown at Nashville
4A-8
Helena-West Helena at Hamburg
Crossett at Monticello
Dumas at Star City
DeWitt at Warren
3A-1
Lavaca at Greenland
Charleston at Hackett
Lincoln at Mansfield
Cedarville at West Fork
3A-2
Riverview at Melbourne
Salem at Newport
3A-3
Walnut Ridge at Corning
Piggott at Hoxie
Harrisburg at Osceola
Manila at Palestine-Wheatley
3A-4
Baptist Prep at Booneville
Atkins at Paris
Mayflower at Perryville
Danville at Two Rivers
3A-5
Jessieville at Centerpoint
Prescott at Genoa Central
Fouke at Glen Rose
Bismarck at Horatio
3A-6
Dollarway at Drew Central
Camden Harmony Grove at Lake Village
Rison at McGehee
Barton at Smackover
2A-3
Earle at East Poinsett County
Cross County at McCrory
2A-4
Bigelow at Johnson County Westside
Hector at Mountainburg
Magazine at Quitman
Conway Christian at Yellville-Summit
2A-5
Magnet Cove at Gurdon
Mount Ida at Poyen
2A-6
Des Arc at Carlisle
Hazen at Clarendon
2A-7
Lafayette County at Mineral Springs
Foreman at Murfreesboro
2A-8
Hampton at Bearden
Parkers Chapel at Junction City
Nonconference
England at Marked Tree
Fordyce at Dardanelle
Eight man
Brinkley at Decatur
Cedar Ridge at Rector
Woodlawn at Hermitage
Marvell-Elaine at Spring Hill
Mountain Pine at Strong-Huttig
Subiaco Academy at Episcopal Collegiate
Rose Bud at Little Rock Hall