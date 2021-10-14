Hunt family gives $3 million for new Springdale facility for child abuse victims

SPRINGDALE -- The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family has given $3 million to help local child abuse victims, according to a news release.

The donation was made as a part of the Children's Safety Center's Healing the Future Campaign, which is raising $12.5 million to expand the center's programs.

"This campaign includes the construction of a new building to house the CSC's critical programs including advocacy for alleged child abuse victims, forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, therapy, and prevention and education programs," the release states.

The new facility south of Arvest Ballpark on Gene George Boulevard will be three times larger than the space currently leased by the center downtown.

It will also include the first specialized therapeutic playground in Northwest Arkansas, according to the release.

The Children's Safety Center's mission is "to empower children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope and heal," according to its website. The center says it has seen an increase of 52% in children served over the last five years.