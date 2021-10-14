That global warming

I am a firm believer in global warming. Those who know me would call me crazy for saying that. I have a bachelor of science degree in geology with a strong interest in historical geology.

The Earth has been warming since the middle of the last Ice Age some 50,000 years ago; that Ice Age is said to have ended some 10,000 years ago. For every square foot of ice melting, exposing dark soil or rock, the warmth of the sun is absorbed, causing the Earth to warm, resulting in additional ice melting, a self-perpetuating event. With the melting of all that ice, the oceans have risen considerably, causing more flooding.

Scientists have discovered evidence of human habitation some 30 feet deep on the floor of the North Sea off the coast of England which dates back some 5,000 years ago. That’s enough proof that the Earth has been warming for a very long time.

As for man-made global warming, I guess I’ll have to go along with all those believers. Thousands of years ago there were no cars, airplanes, factories, etc., now blamed for causing this warming, so I have concluded that all this man-made warming must’ve been initiated by Neolithic men (cavemen) who built huge bonfires to roast mammoth ribs over the open fire.

Back in the ’70s, scientists predicted we were going into the next Ice Age because of a drop in worldwide temperatures!

Some have called me “Crazy Ray,” but think about it (for a change).

RAY HIGHTOWER

Little Rock

Political opportunism

We need to be clear about something that happened this past week: Arkansas Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted against the full faith and credit of the United States of America. They voted to default on the debts incurred by the administration they supported. They also tried to hoodwink people (us, their constituents) into believing that raising the debt ceiling was to limit future spending on the Biden administration’s Build Back Better investment in America.

Raising the debt ceiling is not about future spending. It’s about paying the financial obligations already incurred.

We cannot let this political opportunism go unrecognized. These politicians are putting us all in danger. They would burn down the reputation of the country so they can rule over the ashes.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Don’t complicate it

The lead article in Monday morning’s Democrat-Gazette about legislators and covid was an outrageous example of convoluted verbiage.

My writing teachers always emphasized the importance of the “simple declarative sentence.” Try it.

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle