Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Just an old baseball was so much more

What I'm about to tell you is a story legendary in the annals of my household. It's a story that will make parents cringe and young children fear retribution. A story that has the makings of a coming-of-age Hollywood movie -- and, indeed, was factually similar to a cult classic of the 1990s, save for a monstrous junkyard dog and the redemptive spirit of James Earl Jones. But two decades before movie moguls made the film "The Sandlot," the real-life version was being played out by a group of boys in Arkansas -- and the lead actor was my husband.

Ten-year-old Trapper John needed a ball. It was hard to play baseball without one. Neighborhood kids were gathering in his yard, slicing their bats through the air, adjusting their mitts, and kicking the dirt with their Chuck Taylors. That was all they'd be doing the rest of the afternoon, too, unless one of them could come up with a baseball.

Trapper remembered his father kept several baseballs in the drawer of his bedside table. He ran into his parents' bedroom and opened the nightstand. There lay before him a bevy of red-stitched, white leather balls. His father wouldn't miss just one. Besides, they weren't even new. Trapper reached in, grabbed a ball, and ran back to what would become no ordinary afternoon.

The boys played for hours until thoughts of dinner called their empty stomachs home. When everyone left, Trapper went inside to put the ball back in his father's room. That's when he first studied the ball more carefully. There was writing on it, and some had faded during their play. A guy named "Lou" -- his signature was still legible. But someone named after a candy bar -- his signature was worn. Trapper found a pen and meticulously traced the signature. There. All bases were covered.

It was a long time before Trapper realized what he'd actually done that day. How he'd forever altered a piece of his father's childhood. How the stories he'd heard of his father spending summer after summer at The House That Ruth Built finally registered on him the import of that signature. How two little boys, decades removed from one other, were linked by this inanimate object.

Unlike Hollywood, no dog had eaten the ball and no kind soul would proffer a more valuable replacement signed by the entire Murderers' Row -- the 1927 Yankees team of which Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth were a part. Whether due to a lack of awareness or the benevolence of a father's grace, Trapper's dad never questioned him about the ball, and he passed away.

"If he ever knew, he never said," Trapper sighed, showing me the ball. Trapper recently had the ball authenticated, and one signature still makes it valuable.

To collectors, that would be the signature of Lou Gehrig. But to the man in my household, it's the other signature and the memory of one afternoon that knocks it out of the park.