Man missing; Silver Alert issued

The Jefferson County sheriff's office has activated a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man from the county.

Johnathan Willis was last known to be at U.S. 79 South in Hughes near Nutrient Ag Solutions, according to authorities.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a tan short-sleeved collared shirt, brown dress slacks and tennis shoes.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2015 Black Buick Regal with Tennessee license plate Z9882J.

Anyone with information on Willis' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351.