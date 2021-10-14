Pel-Freez to expand Rogers site, add jobs

Pel-Freez Biologicals, a producer of Rabbit serum and plasma used by scientists around the world, is expanding its Rogers facility, creating 31 biotechnology jobs.

Pel-Freez LLC, which was recently acquired by a private investment firm, has been a mainstay in the Northwest Arkansas region for decades, supplying animal-derived powders, tissues, blood samples and other products for biological research. It also is known as the largest producer of rabbit meat in the country.

State and local leaders applauded the expansion and job creation plans. Some of the nation's top research institutions and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies do business with Pel-Freez.

"It is exactly the type of company we want to recruit here, and I am thrilled that they continue to invest in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement Wednesday.

For the project, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission offered Pel-Freez a job creation state income tax credit and a sales and use tax refund on infrastructure purchases.

Pel-Freez, a name that plays on the name of founder Herman Pelphrey and the frozen food craze of the 1940s, began as a California rabbit farm.

-- Nathan Owens

NW region report set to be presented

The 10th annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report will be presented Oct. 27 via Zoom and will feature regional experts discussing the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, workforce development, area housing affordability and other economic issues.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, and Northwest Arkansas Council President and Chief Executive Officer Nelson Peacock will be featured speakers.

The Zoom seminar will begin at 11:30 a.m. Registration is required in advance. Those interested can register at the Center for Business and Economic Research at https://bit.ly/3FTzJwC. The deadline is Oct. 26.

The State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report was first published in 2011.

-- John Magsam

After loss of 3.09, index now at 679.24

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 679.24, down 3.09.

"Equities sold off early in the session following monthly CPI data but recovered to close higher led by the utilities and materials sectors as companies begin to report third quarter earnings this week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Murphy USA rose 0.88%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 5.25%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.