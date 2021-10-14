Officer shoots suspect in restaurant

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- One person was injured in a police shooting Wednesday evening at Zapata's Restaurant downtown.
The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m., said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, spokesman for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Pilgreen said an off-duty officer was inside Zapata's when he "encountered a subject committing a felony crime." The incident resulted in the officer shooting the suspect.
No other details were released late Wednesday.
Zapata's Restaurant is at 217 Walnut St.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department spokesman Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen near Zapata's Wednesday night, where an officer-involved shooting took place. Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting involving an off-duty TAPD officer. (Staff photo by Danielle Dupree)