Officer shoots suspect in restaurant

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- One person was injured in a police shooting Wednesday evening at Zapata's Restaurant downtown.

The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m., said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, spokesman for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Pilgreen said an off-duty officer was inside Zapata's when he "encountered a subject committing a felony crime." The incident resulted in the officer shooting the suspect.

No other details were released late Wednesday.

Zapata's Restaurant is at 217 Walnut St.