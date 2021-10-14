Railroad agreement would open new crossing in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The city plans to open a new railroad crossing at Maple Avenue soon, to close the crossing about a mile south at Caudle Avenue and spend $3 million to improve dangerous railroad crossings elsewhere in the city.

The City Council on Monday will consider an agreement with these conditions between the city and the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.

The railroad had asked the city to provide $10 million in insurance coverage for liability at the new crossing, paid in perpetuity, and a $13,000 yearly maintenance allowance before it would open the crossing.

The $3 million the city would spend under the new agreement stretches over six years, said Ernest Cate, city attorney. The city's responsibility would kick in after any grant or matching funds had been exhausted.

The new agreement should take effect in roughly 60 days and the crossing open soon after that, Cate said.

The city and the railroad both can suggest crossings for improvement -- which can mean anything from safety signals to drainage projects, Cate said. He pointed to the oft-flooded conditions at the Shady Grove Road crossing in the southern reaches of town.

The Caudle crossing to be closed at the intersection of Caudle, Holcomb Street, Crutcher Street and the railroad tracks is one of the city's most dangerous, officials agree. Only stop signs halt drivers before crossing the tracks.

"Any money we could pay into an insurance policy, we wouldn't get back," said Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff. "Instead we will help pay to upgrade crossings, making them safer for our residents."

The new Maple crossing will provide another east-west access by the public to Luther George Park, with plans to upgrade the park currently being designed.

It also will provide access and improve response time for the Fire Department's emergency equipment to the east side of downtown Springdale, Fulfer said. The department lost access and slowed response time when the crossing at East Meadow Avenue was closed in 2018.

Neither railroad officials nor its lawyer -- Joel Johnson of Hayes, Johnson and Conley law firm in Fort Smith -- could be reached by phone for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The city built the crossing at Maple Avenue for $500,000 as part of its 2018 bond program, Fulfer said. But the state-of-the-art crossing has been blocked by orange construction barrels with the railroad's refusal to open it.

The city in 2018 closed the Meadow crossing at the railroad's request. Downtown offices of Tyson Foods just opened at the intersection, and the passenger depot of the railroad often blocked the view of motorists trying to cross the tracks.

The city also closed Hewitt Street to the east of the railroad's shop building at the railroad's request.

City officials thought they had a "gentlemen's agreement" with the railroad to open a new railroad crossing at Maple in exchange for closing the crossing at Meadow.

But the railroad's owner died, and management changed. The new management wouldn't honor the agreement, Cate said.

The Arkansas & Missouri is a short-line railroad running 150 miles from Monett, Mo., to Fort Smith. The railroad has recorded 14 accidents at crossings along its route since 2016, resulting in three injuries and no deaths, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The railroad serves many of the city's industrial companies.