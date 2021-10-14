ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Robinson center hosts 'The Price Is Right Live!'

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

FUN: 'Price Is Right Live!'

"The Price Is Right Live" will be on stage 7 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. The live version of the TV game show offers prizes ranging from appliances and vacations to a new car to contestants who answer the call to "Come On Down" and play various games. Todd Newton once again will be the host. Tickets — $33-$53 — are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Rules and regs: A ticket is not necessary to sign up to be a contestant nor will being a ticket-holder increase your chances of being selected; the registration area will be at or near the box office three hours before showtime. Call (501) 244-8800 for all the rules, regulations, eligibility requirements and more information on ticketing.

Medium, well

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's show "Long Island Medium," will share personal stories, explain how her gift works, deliver healing messages to audience members and give grieving people comfort in "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience," 7:30 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 via Ticketmaster.com. Buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Irish up

The Little Rock Gaelic Athletic Club, with help from the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas, hosts the Higgins Cup Invitational Hurling Tournament, Arkansas Central Soccer Association Tournament and Irish Fest, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at the Burns Park Soccer Complex in North Little Rock's Burns Park.

The festival, while focusing on the the ancient sport of hurling, also includes performances from traditional Irish musicians and Irish dance from students of the O'Donovan School of Irish Dance and the McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance. The Dead Celts Society Band will perform for a 6 p.m. after-party. Hurling contestants from Tulsa, Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., battle for the Higgins Cup. Food trucks and Diamond Bear Brewing will supply food and drink. Visit the Facebook events page — facebook.com/events/311270184091854 — or email littlerockgac@gmail.com.

COMEDY: Maternal trio

Comedians, mothers and online presences (from left) Meredith Masony, Tiffany Jenkins and Dena Blizzard bring their “My Name Is NOT Mom” comedy tour Saturday to the Hot Springs Convention Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Comedians, mothers and online presences Tiffany Jenkins ("Juggling the Jenkins"), Meredith Masony ("That's Inappropriate") and Dena Blizzard ("One Funny Mother"), on their "My Name Is NOT Mom" nationwide comedy tour, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in Horner Hall, Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Center Blvd., Hot Springs. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-$64. Visit tinyurl.com/yjahambz.

THEATER: 'Ragtime' in concert

The Delta Symphony Orchestra and the Link Theatre Company are staging a concert version of the musical "Ragtime" (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally, based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow), 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.

Robert Petkoff, who originated the role of Tateh in the 2009 Broadway revival, plays the role here, with Jenny Powers, who played Rizzo in "Grease" and Meg in "Little Women" on Broadway, as Mother and Ezekiel Andrew as Coalhouse Walker.

The cast also includes Janette Robinson as Sarah, Perry Harper as Father, Josh Pryor as Younger Brother, Maddie Bowden as Evelyn Nesbit, Jenni Parr as Sarah's Friend, George Cavenaugh and James Gramling dividing the role of Little Boy, Abby Munoz and Emmy Claire Rogers splitting the role of Little Girl, Carson Horton as Houdini, Nancy Owens as Emma Goldman, Bob Bidewell as J.P. Morgan, Andy Shatley as Henry Ford and Frederick Webb as Booker T. Washington. Joneboro's Matt Cavenaugh, with multiple Broadway credits, directs; Neale Bartee conducts the Delta Symphony.

Tickets are $35 general admission, $45 reserved seating, $30 for senior citizens, $25 for students and military, $150 for VIP (includes priority seating, a photo opportunity with the cast and a signed poster). All prices are plus fees.

Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org or thelinktheatre.org.

Studio 'Clue'

The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages "Clue" (adapted by Sandy Rustin from the screenplay for the 1985 Paramount film by Jonathan Lynn and from the Hasbro Inc. board game, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 21-23, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24.

Six mysterious guests — Miss Scarlett (Maranda Barris), Prof. Plum (Britni Dumas), Mrs. White (Reilly Heffer), Mr. Green (Willie Johnson), Mrs. Peacock (Jamie Partain) and Colonel Mustard (Tyler Mann) — assemble at a remote mansion on a dark and stormy night for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host, Mr. Boddy, turns up dead, they all, as well as Wadsworth, the butler (Tyler Berg), become suspects.

The Studio Theatre is currently operating at a capacity of 85 seats per performance. Audience members must be masked when not actively eating or drinking. Social distancing is recommended. Tickets are $25 in advance (visit centralarkansastickets.com/organizations/the-studio-theatre), $30 at the door. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

Haunted theater?

The Royal Theatre hosts its second annual haunted house tour, "Locked In: A Royal Haunted Tour," sponsored by Arvest Bank, 7-9 p.m. today-Saturday, Oct. 21-23 and 28-31 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Tickets are $10; visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. For more information call (501) 315-5483 (LIVE).

MUSIC: Winds and whales

The Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov give their first live concert since March 2020, opening their 2021-22 season, 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. The program includes the "Bonds of Unity" march by Karl L. King; "Of Sailors and Whales," the late Arkansas Composer Laureate W. Francis McBeth's tone poem based on Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick"; McBeth's "Kaddish"; "Variations on a theme of R. Schumann" by Robert Jager; music from the score for the movie "Silverado" by Bruce Boughton; and "The Pines of the Appian Way" from "The Pines of Rome" by Ottorino Respighi. Tickets are $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org.

Brass band

The Natural State Brass Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Rico Belotti conducts a program he calls "A Brass Band Sampler," including "A Moorside Suite" by Gustav Holst; the Cancer Blows anthem "Song of Hope" by Peter Meechan, featuring trumpet soloist Richard Bailey; Earth, Wind and Fire's "In the Stone"; and Barry Gott's "Gospel Train," based on the spiritual "Get On Board," featuring Steve Greer on trombone. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nsbb.org.

Stringband Festival

The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View hosts its Stringband Music & Arts Festival, Friday-Saturday. The Tillers, old-time troubadours from the Ohio River Valley, headline the 6-10 p.m. Friday night show. The Hogslop String Band from Nashville, Tenn., performs two sets as part of Saturday's show, 1-10 p.m. The festival lineup also includes Taller Than You, The Creek Rocks, Whoa Mule, Eden & Lukas Pool and Grace Stormont.

As part of the park's covid-19 protocols, the theater will be at one-third of its 1,000-seat capacity. Tickets — $25 Friday, $35 Saturday, $50 for both days — include the price of admission to the park's 20 artisan shops, gardens and music shows at the Ozark Highlands Theater. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

Outdoor acoustic music shows, programs and artisan demonstrations will take place in the Craft Village, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. The park's Skillet Restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets each day. Cost is $10 for breakfast, $11 for lunch, $12 for dinner.