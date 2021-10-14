School news: Rogers High hosts marching band event

Rogers High

Rogers High School is hosting the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association, Region 6, marching assessment Oct. 19. The event is free and open to the public. Participating bands and performance times are:

Cotter High School -- 3:45 p.m.

Des Arc High School -- 4:05 p.m.

Gentry High School -- 4:25 p.m.

Gravette High School -- 4:45 p.m.

Berryville High School -- 5:05 p.m.

Harrison High School -- 5:25 p.m.

Pea Ridge High School -- 5:45 p.m.

Dinner break

Mountain Home High School -- 6:35 p.m.

Heritage High School -- 6:55 p.m.

Rogers High School -- 7:15 p.m.

Bentonville West High School -- 7:35 p.m.

Bentonville High School -- 7:55 p.m.

Missouri State University -- 8:15 p.m.

For more information, email Patrice Brown, Rogers High School band director, at Patrice.Brown@rpsar.net.

