Simmons Bank paid $23.25M for facility in LR, records show

Simmons Bank paid $23.25 million for the former Bank OZK headquarters at Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road in Little Rock, according to online records maintained by the Pulaski County assessor's office.

Simmons didn't disclose the price at the time it announced the purchase Sept. 30.

Bank OZK moved into its $100 million new headquarters at 18000 Cantrell Road last year.

Simmons, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff, purchased the former Acxiom Corp. office tower in the city's River Market District in March 2017.

The bank will maintain its Little Rock headquarters in the River Market District, but the latest purchase was needed to accommodate continued growth plans. The former Bank OZK site has room for 325 employees.

The 90,000-square-foot, four-story facility includes an underground parking garage and an attached full-service bank branch with drive-thru lanes. It still operates as Bank OZK today.

After regulatory approvals, that will convert to a Simmons branch.