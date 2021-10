BASKETBALL

UA women to host open practice

The University of Arkansas women's team will host an open practice for fans Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The practice will begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Fans are asked to enter through the west entrance of Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks begin the 2021-22 season Nov. 10 against Tarleton State in Fayetteville.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services