Super Quiz: Geography of Asia

Japan's highest mountain.

This country consists of over 7,000 islands.

This desert covers parts of China and of Southern Mongolia.

The capital of this country is Kabul.

This country occupies all of the peninsula known as Asia Minor.

This region accounts for 77% of Russia's land area.

It is the world's largest freshwater lake by volume.

This city-state was founded by Sir Stamford Raffles in 1819.