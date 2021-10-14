Super Quiz: Geography of Asia

Japan's highest mountain.
This country consists of over 7,000 islands.
This desert covers parts of China and of Southern Mongolia.
The capital of this country is Kabul.
This country occupies all of the peninsula known as Asia Minor.
This region accounts for 77% of Russia's land area.
It is the world's largest freshwater lake by volume.
This city-state was founded by Sir Stamford Raffles in 1819.
This country's flag is the only non-quadrilateral flag.
ANSWERS:
Mount Fuji
The Philippines
Gobi Desert
Afghanistan
Turkey
Siberia
Lake Baikal (Russia)
Singapore
Nepal