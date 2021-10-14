Tontitown voters extend sales tax by nearly 5-1 ratio

TONTITOWN -- Water and sewer projects can be undertaken in Tontitown after voters Tuesday approved an extension of the city's 1% sales tax by an almost 5-to-1 ratio.

Proceeds from the tax will go, in part, to refinance city debt, to extend and improve both the water and the sewer systems of the city, and to pay for a new fire station, the ballot measure said.

The city's current sales tax is set to expire when bonds issued in 1999 are paid off, according to the city's website and mayor.

Both the sewer and the water improvements would benefit different parts of the city, not just one part of it, Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. said previously. The water improvements in particular would help the city as a whole by keeping all residents' homeowner insurance rates from going up, he said.

The city's eastern and western ends are served by 18-inch-wide waterlines providing plenty of pressure to fire hydrants, but much of the development in between is tied to 8-inch lines, he said. Those need to be replaced, and much of the rest of the water system needs repair, he said.

Both the water and sewer systems need expansion to sustain the city's growth, he said.

The special-election ballot had five questions.

The first measure had to win approval for any of the remaining four to take effect, according to the city's ordinance calling for the election.

The first measure sought to extend the sales tax. Complete but unofficial election results showed:

For252

Against46

The second ballot question would authorize the city to refinance its remaining $3.4 million in bond debt. Complete but unofficial election results showed:

For255

Against42

The third measure would allow the city to issue up to $4.3 million in bonds for improvements to the water system. Complete but unofficial election results showed:

For254

Against43

The fourth ballot question would authorize issuing up to $4,425,000 in bonds for improvements to the sewer system.

Complete but unofficial election results showed:

For255

Against41

The fifth question on the ballot would allow the city to issue up to $5.3 million for a new fire station. Complete but unofficial election results showed:

For248

Against49

The 2-acre site for the fire station near the city park has already been purchased, Colvin said.