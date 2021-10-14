BASKETBALL

Mercury even series at 1-1

Brittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night in Game 2. Griner kept the Mercury within reach of Chicago during a sluggish start and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter. She scored on a turnaround jump to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation, but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot’s tying layup with 4.4 seconds left. Taurasi opened overtime with a four-point play and added a three-pointer that put Phoenix up 89-86 with 1:24 left. She then came up with a huge defensive play, getting a steal with 36 seconds left. Skylar Diggins-Smith, who had 13 points and 12 assists, sealed it on a layup with 12.8 seconds left. Vandersloot led the Sky with 20 points and 14 assists. Allie Quigley added 19 points. Game 3 is Friday in Chicago.

Zion remains under contract

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised options on four former first-round draft choices, including star forward Zion Williamson, and added undrafted rookie guard John Petty Jr. to their roster. The Pelicans picked up fourth-year options on 2019 first-round draft choices Williamson, center Jaxson Hayes and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, keeping them under contract through next season. New Orleans also exercised a third-year option on 2020 top draft choice Kira Lewis Jr., keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season as well. New Orleans was expected to pick up options on recent first-round selections after they each showed promise in the early stages of their career — none more so than Williamson, a 2021 All-Star who has averaged 25.7 points and seven rebounds per game in his first two seasons.

FOOTBALL

McCaffrey ‘50-50’ for Vikings

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “50-50” for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s past two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers (3-2) have lost both games without their 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup. McCaffrey was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday. He also practiced last week on a limited basis, but was designated on Friday as doubtful for the game. The Panthers did get starting left tackle Cam Erving back to practice after he missed Carolina’s 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Colts’ WR back at practice

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday’s light workout. If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against one of his favorite teams — Houston. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and Coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend. Hilton has been Indy’s most reliable receiver since replacing Reggie Wayne as the team’s top target in 2015, and nobody has been more efficient against the Texans than the former Florida International star. He has 102 receptions for 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns in 19 career matchups against Houston with eight 100-yard games, including one last season — his first in 22 games, including the playoffs.

TENNIS

Top-seeded Medvedev falls

Grigor Dimitrov outlasted top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players. Medvedev’s loss left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men’s and women’s seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round and No. 2 Iga Swiatek went out in the fourth round. Dimitrov rallied from a set and double-break down to upset Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion who was chasing his fifth title of the year. Dimitrov, seeded 23rd, earned his first win over a Top-2 player since 2016, when he beat Andy Murray in Miami. Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells for the first time, where he’ll meet No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, who beat 19th-seeded Asian Karatsev 6-1, 6-3.

HOCKEY

Predators sign Ekholm

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The Predators announced the contract Wednesday at a news conference. General Manager David Poile called Ekholm a foundational piece for the Predators and that they couldn’t be happier to get this deal done before the season opener Thursday night against Seattle. Poile said Ekholm brings size at 6-4, 215 pounds to the blue line along with being a mentor. Ekholm was the 102nd pick overall in the fourth round of the 2009 draft and made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Kenyan runner found dead

Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Police officials said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God’s forgiveness for something he had done. Tirop. 25, was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen and neck. Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Just last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany.