Police: Texarkana woman dies after car hits vehicle, vacant building

A 65-year-old woman was killed Thursday in Texarkana after her car struck a vehicle and a building, police said.

Rebecca Hill French made a left turn onto U.S. 71 from East 3rd Street in a 2006 Ford Taurus when the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Texarkana police.

A 2004 BMW 745i traveling north struck the driver’s side of her vehicle, causing her car to spin out of control and hit a vacant building, the report states.

Police said French, who was from Texarkana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 62-year-old woman who is also from Texarkana, was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, the report states. The driver of the BMW was not injured, police said.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Later Thursday evening, a Harrison woman died after her car crossed a centerline and hit an SUV in Newton County, troopers said.

Bretta Grusing, 51, was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra north on Arkansas 7, south of Arkansas 374 just before 6 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Grusing was negotiating a left curve when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline, striking a 2014 Nissan Armada, troopers said.

Troopers said conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

At least 505 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.