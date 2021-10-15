The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 14, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-14-580. Kou Her v. State of Arkansas, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-07-954. Michael Daniels v. State of Arkansas, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-18-424. Benjamin Mickey Pitts v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

CV-21-163. Dan Larry Pennington; Norma J. Bryant; Aaron Parish Black, as Trustee of the Ralph J. and Reba J. Family Trust; and Aaron Parish Black, as Trustee of the Reba J. Parish Trust, Individually and on Behalf of a Class of Similarly Situated Individuals v. BHP Billiton Petroleum (Fayetteville), LLC; and MMGJ Arkansas Upstream, LLC, from the United States District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas. Certified question answered.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-12-7. Richard Tommy Gordon v. State of Arkansas, from Stone County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-08-616. Walter J. Sims, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-21-62. Oscar Willingham v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded to correct sentencing order.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-20-122. LaJason J. Coakley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.