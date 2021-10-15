Bears aim for share of NFC North lead

CHICAGO -- Given where they were a few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears' odds of grabbing a share of the NFC North lead seemed about as long as a Hail Mary pass.

Back-to-back wins have them in position to do just that. The problem is they're facing a big obstacle with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers standing in their way.

The Bears will try to clear it and move into a first-place tie with Green Bay when they host their rival Sunday.

"We're excited for every game to go out and dominate," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "It's not like this is our Super Bowl or anything."

Maybe. But as Coach Matt Nagy said, "It feels like a great opportunity."

It's one that was difficult to envision not too long ago. After all, the Bears (3-2) were at a low point with a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last month.

The Bears had just 47 yards for one of the lowest totals in NFL history. Rookie Justin Fields threw for 68 yards and got sacked nine times for 67 yards, a nightmarish first start for the No. 11 overall draft pick.

It was so bad, Nagy opted to hand playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor after that game, something he also did when the team was struggling last season.

The Bears bounced back by beating winless Detroit at home and Las Vegas on the road last week.

For the Bears, wins over Rodgers and the Packers (4-1) have been few and far between. Green Bay has won 19 of the past 22 meetings counting the playoffs, and the Packers are 21-5 against Chicago in games Rodgers has started. In one of the losses, he left with an injury after the opening series.

"I'm just a small part of this journey," Rodgers said. "It's been over 100 years of playing and fortunate to have this little time right now to be able to be a starter and impact the all-time series. Little Green Bay was getting beat up for a long time by our foes to the South and then Favrey (Brett Favre) showed up and we closed the gap and then we've overtaken them. It's nice. But I don't think it's the most important part of the all-time legacy.

"But it is, it's always a battle against them and always fun when we can beat 'em."

The Packers have won four in a row since getting trounced by New Orleans 38-3 in the season opener in Jacksonville. They escaped in overtime at Cincinnati last week, 25-22.

Injuries have forced the Packers to play without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and 2020 Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back).

Bakhtiari hasn't played all season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, though he's getting closer to a return. Smith hasn't played since the season opener. Alexander will be missing a second consecutive game.

The Bears are also a bit banged up.

Leading rusher David Montgomery (sprained knee) and right tackle Germain Ifedi (knee) are on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) did not play last week. Fields suffered knee and rib injuries and missed a few plays against the Raiders.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws to wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)