Benton County continues budget discussions

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Budget Committee on Thursday night heard personnel requests as part of the 2022 budget process.

Tentative personnel requests total $3.4 million, which includes 3% raises, new position requests, salary waivers and a market study. Raises would cost $992,000 and would come from the general and road funds, according to the county.

There are 10 personnel requests from the general and road funds and 12 from the nongeneral and commissioned funds. New positions would cost $817,500.

Presentations were made by the prosecuting attorney, circuit clerk, circuit judges, juvenile probation and detention, information technology, environmental services, county 911, county assessor, county treasurer and county clerk.

Prosecutor Nathan Smith's new personnel requests included a senior investigator, three legal assistant I positions, two legal assistant II positions and a staff assistant. The additions would be paid for through the general fund, the nongeneral fund and the judicial collections fund, according to county documents.

Smith said this was the most personnel he had asked for at one time. The reason is the office's caseload continues to increase. He used filed felony cases as an example to show that growth. In 2015, the office filed 2,100 such cases. That jumped to 3,178 in 2019, and the office is on pace for more than 3,100 felony cases this year. The office has added five attorneys since 2015, he said.

Other new personnel requests included another officer for environmental services who would work the unincorporated areas near Rogers and Lowell, where 53% of the office's cases happen, according to manager Teresa Sidwell's presentation. An addition would bring the department's officer count to three along with Sidwell.

Salary waivers are projected at $103,000, and the market study will cost $1.5 million, according to the county.

The committee discussed whether raises would be merit, a cost of living adjustment or a combination of the two.

Thursday night's meeting -- which ran more than 3 1/2 hours -- was the third this week held to discuss the 2022 budget.

The 2022 general fund budget is projected at $52.4 million, a 14% increase over this year's $46 million budget.

County comptroller Brenda Peacock noted county sales tax revenue will be lower in 2022, dropping to 15.75% of county sales tax from the current 19.19%.

The Road Department made its 2022 budget and personnel requests Monday night. The 2022 budget is projected at $14.1 million; this year's budget is $13.5 million. The one new personnel request was for a supervisor.

The Sheriff's Office presented its 2022 budget Tuesday night. The budget is projected at $13.2 million, compared to $11.6 million this year. The County Jail budget for next year is $11.64 million, up slightly from this year's $11.56 million total.

The county's 14 Quorum Court members make up the committee. There is one vacant seat on the court.

Budget topics will include presentations from outside organizations, capital requests and continued personnel discussion Monday night. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building downtown.