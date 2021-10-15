Californian earns World IMCA pole

LOCUST GROVE -- Dylan Thornton of Santa Maria, Calif., raced to the lead from his fourth starting position on the first lap and then held off a stout field to win Wednesday night's preliminary feature at the inaugural World IMCA Stock Car Championship at Batesville Motor Speedway.
By virtue of his prelim victory, Thornton will start on the pole of Saturday night's main event, which will pay $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start. With a total purse of more than $125,000, it is one of the richest events ever in the division.
"Hopefully we can get the big one done Saturday," Thornton told imca.com after Wednesday's victory.
The top nine finishers from Wednesday's prelim earned starting spots in Saturday's main event
Thornton and Johnathon Logue dueled for the top spot during much of the feature. Seventh-starting Dallon Murty of Chelsea, Iowa, took second, while Benji LaCrosse of Green Bay, Wis., who started 11th, was third. Logue finished fourth.
Others qualifying for the main event were Curt Lund of Redwood Falls, Minn., Tim Brown of Stoutland, Mo., Tim Johnson of Brainerd, Minn., Jake Timm of Winona, Minn., and Derek Brown of Stoutland.
Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., who collected $50,000 with his victory last month at Batesville's Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event, was 10th. Batesville's Peyton Taylor was 11th.
A total of 95 drivers from 17 states competed in qualifying heats Wednesday night.
More preliminary qualifiers are set for tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 tonight and $25 on Saturday night. Pit passes are $35 tonight and $40 on Saturday night.
Stock Car World prelim
LOCUST GROVE — Wednesday night’s preliminary feature results from the inaugural World IMCA Stock Car Championship with starting position in parentheses. The top nine finisers advanced to Saturday night’s main event:
Dylan Thornton (4), Santa Maria, Calif.
Dallon Murty (8), Chelsea, Iowa
Benji, LaCrosse (11), Green Bay, Wis.
Johnathon Logue (3), Logansport, Iowa
Curt Lund (2), Redwood Falls, Minn.
Tim Brown(1), Stoutland, Mo.
Tim Johnson (18), Brainerd, Minn.
Jake Trimm (7), Winona, Minn.
Derek Brown (10), Stoutland, Mo.
Zane DeVilbiss (16), Farmington, N.M.
11. Peyton Taylor (5), Batesville
12. Wayne Brooks (9), Bald Knob
13. Richie Tosh (24), Salado
Devin Snellenberger (20), Pulaski, Wis.
Dan Mackenthun (23), Hamburg, Minn.
Abe Huls (26), Carthage, Ill.
17. Patrick Linn (12), Little Rock
18. Jason Crawley (6), Little Rock
19. Jeff Taylor (29), Cave City
Anthony Goldsberry (14), Runnells, Iowa
Westin Abbey (30), Comanche, Texas
Dalton Flory (15), Williston, N.D.
Chanse Hollatz (21), Clear Lake, Iowa
Kyle Brown (27), Madrid, Iowa
Terry Phillips (28), Springfield, Mo.
Jacob Ellithorpe (19), Maquoketa, Iowa
Tim Carman (22), Copperas Cove, Texas
Dillon Smith (13), Waco, Texas
Tanner Mullens (25), Wichita, Kan.
30. Hayden Hartwick, Heber Springs
Heat winners — Lund, Crawley, Thornton, Flory, P.Taylor, T.Brown, LaCrosse, Brooks, Timm, Goldsberry, Linn, D.Brown, Murty, Logue, Smith. B-Main winner — Jeffrey Abbey. C-Main winner — Jack Sullivan.