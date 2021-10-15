Californian earns World IMCA pole

LOCUST GROVE -- Dylan Thornton of Santa Maria, Calif., raced to the lead from his fourth starting position on the first lap and then held off a stout field to win Wednesday night's preliminary feature at the inaugural World IMCA Stock Car Championship at Batesville Motor Speedway.

By virtue of his prelim victory, Thornton will start on the pole of Saturday night's main event, which will pay $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start. With a total purse of more than $125,000, it is one of the richest events ever in the division.

"Hopefully we can get the big one done Saturday," Thornton told imca.com after Wednesday's victory.

The top nine finishers from Wednesday's prelim earned starting spots in Saturday's main event

Thornton and Johnathon Logue dueled for the top spot during much of the feature. Seventh-starting Dallon Murty of Chelsea, Iowa, took second, while Benji LaCrosse of Green Bay, Wis., who started 11th, was third. Logue finished fourth.

Others qualifying for the main event were Curt Lund of Redwood Falls, Minn., Tim Brown of Stoutland, Mo., Tim Johnson of Brainerd, Minn., Jake Timm of Winona, Minn., and Derek Brown of Stoutland.

Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., who collected $50,000 with his victory last month at Batesville's Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event, was 10th. Batesville's Peyton Taylor was 11th.

A total of 95 drivers from 17 states competed in qualifying heats Wednesday night.

More preliminary qualifiers are set for tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 tonight and $25 on Saturday night. Pit passes are $35 tonight and $40 on Saturday night.