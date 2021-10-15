Center is city's hidden gem

On the edge of Pine Bluff Regional Park, nestled along the Arkansas River, lies the Delta Rivers Nature Center. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, it is one of Pine Bluff's greatest hidden treasures.

I'm reminded of this when I think about a friend of mine, whose child once visited the center. After a day of exploring trails and observing interesting creatures, he marveled with excitement that he had spent a wonderful day out of state -- not realizing that this rich glimpse into the Arkansas Delta exists within his very own backyard.

This amusing story makes us remember that learning opportunities abound at the nature center and are waiting to be explored by many people, near and far, who have never experienced them.

When it comes to wildlife, the center provides learning opportunities through a variety of adventurous trails and exhibits.

Visitors can see birds of prey like eagles, hawks and owls, and learn about the important roles they play in nature. They can observe the reptiles, mammals and plants that live and grow in the Delta. In fact, the trails offer soothing environments for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of Arkansas while also practicing good physical fitness.

Even more, the center also offers exciting ways to learn new skills like archery, canoeing and outdoor survival.

Due to the significant flooding in 2019, which submerged areas along the Arkansas River, including the nature center, the facility was forced to close for a period of time. As of now, however, the center has reopened its doors and is excited to welcome all visitors.

One may ask why nature centers are important, especially for children.

The simple fact is this: We all have a responsibility to respect the natural world, protect our environment and manage the wildlife that lives within it. This is especially true for us residents of the Natural State, where our heritage and tourism greatly depend upon the preservation of our natural resources.

An appreciation, love and respect for the outdoors must be sparked and nurtured, and they must be refined with proper wildlife education.

It is never too early or late to begin this journey, especially now when our hearts and minds are still young. Facilities like the nature center can provide enriching experiences that not only strengthen our love of the natural world, but equip us with the skills and knowledge we need to thrive in the outdoors. Fortunately, for Pine Bluff, we have the Delta Rivers Nature Center in our backyard.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.