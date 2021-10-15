Court lets abortion ban stay for now

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Biden administration's latest attempt to undo a novel law that has become the nation's biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

It pushes the Texas law closer to returning to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in September allowed the state to move ahead with banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. No exceptions are made in cases of rape or incest.

Since then, Texas women have sought out abortion clinics in neighboring states, some driving hours through the middle of the night and including patients as young as 12 years old.

The new decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals extends a previous order that for now keeps in place the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. It marks the third time since October that the conservative-leaning appeals court has sided with Texas and let the restrictions stand.

In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the court granted Texas' request to keep the law in place.

It leaves the Justice Department and Texas abortion providers with a narrowing path to stop the law, which has thus far prevailed because of a unique structure that leaves enforcement up to private citizens. Anyone who brings a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider for violating the law is entitled to claim at least $10,000 in damages, which the Biden administration says amounts to a bounty.

After the law took effect Sept. 1, one court moved to put the restriction on hold -- and that order stood for 48 hours.

During that brief window, some Texas clinics rushed to perform abortions on patients past six weeks, but many more appointments were canceled after the 5th Circuit moved to swiftly reinstate the law. The Biden administration could now seek a rehearing or go straight to the Supreme Court, just as abortion providers unsuccessfully tried in August.

Texas had roughly two dozen abortion clinics before the law took effect, and operators have said some may be forced to close if the restrictions stay in place for much longer.

A 1992 decision by the Supreme Court prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Texas' version has outmaneuvered courts so far because of the fact that it offloads enforcement to private citizens.

Attorneys general from 18 states, including Arkansas, have thrown support behind Texas' ban on most abortions.

The rush to Texas' defense by the mostly Southern and Midwestern attorneys general reflected the broader stakes and how other Republican-led states might pursue their own versions of the law.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law "clearly unconstitutional" while launching a lawsuit against Texas and warned that it could become a model elsewhere in the country unless it's struck down.

Other states that came to Texas' defense accused the Biden administration of overstepping by bringing the challenge, while mostly steering clear of the broader arguments about whether the law itself is constitutional.

"The Attorney General has no authority to act as a roving reviser of state law, challenging as unconstitutional any rule with which he disagrees," Indiana Attorney General Theodore Rokita told the appeals court in a brief filed late Wednesday.

Joining Indiana and signing on in agreement were the state attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, reproductive rights supporters have filed an appeal asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold, including restrictions on medication-induced abortions.

The appeal Wednesday comes after District Judge Cindy Truong said she would allow the laws to take effect Nov. 1, pending the outcome of a legal challenge, the Tulsa World reported.

The case in Oklahoma County District Court challenged five abortion laws that were enacted last Legislative session. Truong temporarily blocked two of the five laws from taking effect, including a measure similar to a Texas abortion law that effectively bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The other three would create new restrictions on medication-induced abortions and require all doctors who perform abortions to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

If allowed to take effect, the "laws will decimate abortion access in Oklahoma," according to the suit. "Oklahomans will face tremendous delays and costs in accessing abortion, and many will be entirely prevented from obtaining care in the state."

A spokesperson for the state attorney general's office, which has defended the new laws, did not immediately return phone calls for comment Thursday.

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed the legislation, also did not reply immediately to a phone call for comment.

The requirement that doctors be certified as an OB-GYN will drastically reduce access "by arbitrarily prohibiting highly trained, board certified family medicine doctors from providing abortions," the suit says.

The plaintiffs are asking that the Oklahoma Supreme Court fast-track the appeal.

The medication-induced abortion restrictions include requirements previously struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Those include an admitting privileges requirement that has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court and an ultrasound requirement that is more restrictive than an ultrasound law the state Supreme Court already struck down.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.