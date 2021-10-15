Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall for 12th day in a row

​Already at its lowest level in more than three months, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Friday for the 12th day in a row.

The numbers of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care, however, both rose after falling a day earlier.

The state's count of cases rose by 714, the fourth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 16, to 8,192.

The number of virus patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by four, to 501.

After falling by 10 on Thursday, the number who were on ventilators rose by eight, to 161.

The number who were in intensive care rose by 20, to 263, its highest level in six days.

The number of the state's intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied, however, rose by 20, to 130, primarily as a result of fewer non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 24% of all the state's intensive care patients, up from 22% a day earlier.

The increase in cases on Friday was smaller by 25 than the one the previous Friday.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending July 8, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 642.

After rising a day earlier, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 67, to 6,753, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

The total as of Friday, however, was still larger by 51 than the number as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at 6,986, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported administering was larger by 28 than the one the previous Friday.

After falling the previous seven days, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 5,799.

Of the most recently reported doses, 46% were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

First doses, including the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, accounted for 26% of the increase. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna made up 28%.