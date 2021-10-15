Decatur set to sponsor Halloween event

DECATUR -- Over the last year and a half, the pandemic has put a damper on many activities that Americans enjoy, including the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating.

This year, however, the city of Decatur will provide a safe haven for Halloween revelers of all ages with a Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct 30 at Veterans Park.

In past years, the event has been hosted at the Decatur Fire Department, but it is being moved to the city's main park, located at 1105 N. Main St., to allow more local businesses to participate.

Setup for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m., and there will be no fees required to participate.

City officials remind exhibitors that any decorations should be family-friendly. All participants are expected to provide their own candy or other items to be passed out during the event.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Decatur City Hall at 479-752-3912 ext. 4 or email dbuffer.cod@gmail.com.